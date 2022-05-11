Chicago Cubs-San Diego Runs

Padres first. Jake Cronenworth strikes out swinging. Jurickson Profar grounds out to shortstop, Nico Hoerner to Alfonso Rivas. Manny Machado walks. Eric Hosmer singles to center field. Manny Machado to third. Wil Myers singles to shallow infield. Eric Hosmer to second. Manny Machado scores. Luke Voit walks. Wil Myers to second. Eric Hosmer to third. Ha-Seong Kim walks. Luke Voit to second. Wil Myers to third. Eric Hosmer scores. Austin Nola grounds out to third base, Patrick Wisdom to Alfonso Rivas.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Padres 2, Cubs 0.

Cubs third. Willson Contreras grounds out to third base, Manny Machado to Eric Hosmer. Ian Happ singles to shallow right field. Patrick Wisdom strikes out swinging. Alfonso Rivas homers to center field. Ian Happ scores. Nico Hoerner strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 2, Padres 2.

Padres third. Eric Hosmer grounds out to second base, Nico Hoerner to Alfonso Rivas. Wil Myers lines out to shallow left field to Nico Hoerner. Luke Voit walks. Ha-Seong Kim walks. Luke Voit to second. Austin Nola singles to center field. Ha-Seong Kim to third. Luke Voit scores. Jose Azocar pops out to shallow right field to Alfonso Rivas.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 3, Cubs 2.

Cubs fifth. Rafael Ortega singles to right center field. Willson Contreras walks. Rafael Ortega to second. Ian Happ flies out to center field to Jose Azocar. Patrick Wisdom reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Willson Contreras out at second. Alfonso Rivas strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Cubs 3, Padres 3.

Padres sixth. Austin Nola singles to deep right field, tagged out at second, Rafael Ortega to Nico Hoerner. Jose Azocar called out on strikes. Jake Cronenworth doubles to left center field. Jurickson Profar singles to first base. Jake Cronenworth to third. Manny Machado doubles to left field. Jurickson Profar to third. Jake Cronenworth scores. Eric Hosmer singles to shallow center field. Manny Machado to third. Jurickson Profar scores. Wil Myers strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 5, Cubs 3.

Cubs ninth. Yan Gomes strikes out swinging. Jonathan Villar flies out to left field to Jurickson Profar. Seiya Suzuki pinch-hitting for Rafael Ortega. Seiya Suzuki singles to center field. Willson Contreras hit by pitch. Ian Happ singles to right field. Willson Contreras to third. Ildemaro Vargas scores. Patrick Wisdom hit by pitch. Frank Schwindel pinch-hitting for Alfonso Rivas. Frank Schwindel flies out to deep left field to Jurickson Profar.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Padres 5, Cubs 4.