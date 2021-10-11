Chicago White Sox 12, Houston 6

E_Gurriel (1). LOB_Houston 4, Chicago 11. 2B_Tucker (1), Vaughn (1), L.García (1). HR_Tucker (2), Grandal (1), L.García (1). SB_Meyers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Garcia 2 2-3 5 5 5 3 3 Y.García L,0-1 1-3 4 4 4 0 1 Greinke 1 2 0 0 0 1 Javier 2 2-3 0 0 0 2 6 Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2 Raley 1-3 5 3 3 0 0

Chicago Cease 1 2-3 2 3 3 3 2 Kopech W,1-0 2 1-3 4 3 3 1 5 Tepera H,1 2 0 0 0 0 3 Bummer H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 Kimbrel H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2

Stanek pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Javier (Abreu).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Lance Barrett; Right, Chris Conroy; Left, Adam Hamari.

T_4:27. A_40,288 (40,615).