Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2

DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Chicago 8. 2B_Kemp (17), Andrus (22), Vaughn (19), Sheets (11). HR_Murphy (12), Brown (15), Sheets (8). SB_Anderson (13), Laureano (10), Andrus (6). S_Harrison (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Blackburn 5 5 0 0 0 4 Puk H,13 1 0 0 0 2 1 Pruitt BS,0-1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 Moll 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Jackson L,2-3 1-3 1 1 1 0 0

Chicago Cueto 7 6 2 2 1 2 Lambert 1 1 0 0 0 0 Hendriks W,2-3 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Pruitt (Vaughn). WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:50. A_28,142 (40,615).