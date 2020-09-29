Recommended Video:

Chicago Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 9 4 Totals 30 1 3 1
Anderson ss 4 1 3 0 La Stella 2b 4 0 1 0
Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0
Grandal dh 4 1 1 1 Semien ss 4 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 4 1 2 2 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0
McCann c 4 0 0 0 Canha rf 2 1 0 0
Robert cf 4 0 1 0 Lamb 3b 3 0 1 0
Engel rf 4 1 2 1 Laureano cf 3 0 0 1
García lf 4 0 0 0 Pinder dh 3 0 0 0
Madrigal 2b 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 0 1 0
Chicago 012 000 010 4
Oakland 000 000 010 1

LOB_Chicago 5, Oakland 3. 2B_Engel (1), Anderson (1). HR_Engel (1), Abreu (1), Grandal (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito W,1-0 7 2 1 1 1 8
Marshall H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Bummer H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Colomé S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Luzardo L,0-1 3 1-3 6 3 3 0 5
Wendelken 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Petit 1 1 0 0 0 1
Soria 1 1 1 1 0 1
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 1

Giolito pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Marvin Hudson; Right, Brian Knight; Left, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:53.