White sox first. AJ Pollock singles to center field. Luis Robert lines out to deep left field to Austin Hays. Eloy Jimenez homers to center field. AJ Pollock scores. Jose Abreu grounds out to second base, Terrin Vavra to Ryan Mountcastle. Yoan Moncada strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 2, Orioles 0.

Orioles first. Cedric Mullins singles to shallow infield. Adley Rutschman walks. Cedric Mullins to second. Anthony Santander flies out to deep right field to Gavin Sheets. Cedric Mullins to third. Ryan Mountcastle homers to center field. Adley Rutschman scores. Cedric Mullins scores. Terrin Vavra grounds out to second base, Elvis Andrus to Jose Abreu. Kyle Stowers grounds out to first base, Jose Abreu to Dylan Cease.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 3, White sox 2.

Orioles sixth. Cedric Mullins walks. Adley Rutschman pops out to shallow infield to Elvis Andrus. Anthony Santander singles to center field. Cedric Mullins scores. Ryan Mountcastle flies out to Gavin Sheets. Anthony Santander to third. Terrin Vavra flies out to deep right field to Gavin Sheets.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Orioles 4, White sox 2.

White sox seventh. Luis Robert doubles to deep left field. Eloy Jimenez grounds out to shallow left field, Jorge Mateo to Ryan Mountcastle. Jose Abreu grounds out to second base, Rougned Odor to Ryan Mountcastle. Luis Robert to third. Yoan Moncada walks. Andrew Vaughn pinch-hitting for Gavin Sheets. Andrew Vaughn singles to center field. Yoan Moncada to third. Luis Robert scores. Elvis Andrus reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Andrew Vaughn out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Orioles 4, White sox 3.

Orioles seventh. Ryan McKenna pinch-hitting for Kyle Stowers. Ryan McKenna strikes out swinging. Austin Hays doubles to deep right center field. Rougned Odor pops out to Josh Harrison. Austin Hays to third. Jorge Mateo singles to shallow left field. Austin Hays scores. Cedric Mullins strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 5, White sox 3.