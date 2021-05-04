Chicago White Sox-Cincinnati Runs

White sox second. Jose Abreu homers to center field. Adam Eaton strikes out swinging. Andrew Vaughn strikes out swinging. Yasmani Grandal walks. Leury Garcia singles to left center field. Yasmani Grandal to second. Dylan Cease singles to third base. Leury Garcia to second. Yasmani Grandal to third. Tim Anderson singles to right center field. Dylan Cease to third. Leury Garcia scores. Yasmani Grandal scores. Nick Madrigal strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 3, Reds 0.