Chicago White Sox-Cleveland Runs

Indians second. Carlos Santana homers. Franmil Reyes called out on strikes. Tyler Naquin called out on strikes. Jordan Luplow strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 1, White sox 0.

White sox fourth. Jose Abreu reaches on error. Fielding error by Jose Ramirez. Eloy Jimenez doubles. Jose Abreu to third. Edwin Encarnacion grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Carlos Santana. Eloy Jimenez to third. Jose Abreu scores. James McCann strikes out swinging. Luis Robert strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. White sox 1, Indians 1.

Indians sixth. Cesar Hernandez strikes out on a foul tip. Jose Ramirez walks. Carlos Santana doubles to shallow infield. Jose Ramirez to third. Franmil Reyes out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Luis Robert. Jose Ramirez scores. Tyler Naquin strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 2, White sox 1.

White sox eighth. Yoan Moncada triples. Jose Abreu out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Oscar Mercado. Yoan Moncada scores. Eloy Jimenez strikes out swinging. Edwin Encarnacion reaches on error. Throwing error by Cesar Hernandez. James McCann strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. White sox 2, Indians 2.

Indians ninth. Delino DeShields pinch-hitting for Tyler Naquin. Delino DeShields grounds out to shallow left field, Tim Anderson to Jose Abreu. Jordan Luplow homers to left field.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 3, White sox 2.