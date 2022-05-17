Chicago White Sox-Kansas City Runs

White sox fifth. Reese McGuire doubles to right field. Josh Harrison walks. Tim Anderson hit by pitch. AJ Pollock out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Andrew Benintendi. Reese McGuire scores. Luis Robert grounds out to shortstop, Nicky Lopez to Ryan O'Hearn. Tim Anderson to second. Josh Harrison to third. Jose Abreu doubles to deep center field. Tim Anderson scores. Josh Harrison scores. Yasmani Grandal pops out to shallow left field to Bobby Witt Jr..

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 3, Royals 0.