Chicago White Sox-Minnesota Runs

White sox first. Tim Anderson lines out to third base to Jose Miranda. Yoan Moncada singles to right center field. Luis Robert walks. Yoan Moncada to second. Jose Abreu walks. Luis Robert to second. Yoan Moncada to third. Andrew Vaughn singles to left field. Jose Abreu to second. Luis Robert scores. Yoan Moncada scores. AJ Pollock reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Andrew Vaughn out at second. Jose Abreu to third. Leury Garcia pops out to Jorge Polanco.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 2, Twins 0.