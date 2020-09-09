Chicago White Sox-Pittsburgh Runs

White sox fifth. Nomar Mazara strikes out swinging. Nick Madrigal doubles to deep left center field. Tim Anderson singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Nick Madrigal out at home. Yoan Moncada singles to shallow center field. Tim Anderson scores. Yasmani Grandal homers to right field. Yoan Moncada scores. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 3, Pirates 0.

Pirates fifth. Colin Moran grounds out to first base, Jose Abreu to Dylan Cease. Gregory Polanco grounds out to second base, Nick Madrigal to Jose Abreu. Josh Bell doubles to left field. Ke'Bryan Hayes triples to deep right field. Josh Bell scores. Kevin Newman singles to shallow left field. Ke'Bryan Hayes scores. Jacob Stallings flies out to shallow right field to Nomar Mazara.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 3, Pirates 2.

White sox eighth. Yoan Moncada grounds out to shallow right field, Josh Bell to Chris Stratton. Yasmani Grandal grounds out to shallow infield, Chris Stratton to Josh Bell. Jose Abreu singles to right field. Eloy Jimenez doubles to deep right field. Jose Abreu scores. Fielding error by Gregory Polanco. Edwin Encarnacion walks. Luis Robert lines out to left center field to Adam Frazier.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 4, Pirates 2.

Pirates eighth. Kevin Newman doubles to deep right field. Jacob Stallings doubles. Kevin Newman scores. Adam Frazier grounds out to second base, Nick Madrigal to Jose Abreu. Jacob Stallings to third. Erik Gonzalez singles to left field. Cole Tucker scores. Bryan Reynolds strikes out swinging. Colin Moran grounds out to shallow right field to Jose Abreu.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 4, Pirates 4.

Pirates ninth. Gregory Polanco singles to center field. Josh Bell singles to shallow center field. Gregory Polanco to second. Ke'Bryan Hayes is intentionally walked. Kevin Newman reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ke'Bryan Hayes to second. Josh Bell to third. Jason Martin scores. Fielding error by Yasmani Grandal.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 4 left on. Pirates 5, White sox 4.