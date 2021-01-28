Chiefs, Bucs ride (mostly) COVID-clear season to Super Bowl DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 1:52 p.m.
1 of4 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) holds the championship trophy after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. Mike Roemer/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with Donovan Smith after winning the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs had a pretty good idea what kind of COVID-19 protocols they would have to wade through in defense of their Super Bowl championship the moment they finally gathered for in-person training camp.
One of their own helped to devise them.