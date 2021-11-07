Chiefs edge Rodgers-less Packers 13-7 in defensive slugfest DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer Nov. 7, 2021 Updated: Nov. 7, 2021 7:47 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 166 yards and a touchdown, Kansas City relentlessly blitzed the Packers' Jordan Love in his highly anticipated first start in place of Aaron Rodgers, and the Chiefs held off Green Bay 13-7 on Sunday.
Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, forcing the reigning MVP to miss his first game since the 2017 season. Love responded by going 19 of 34 for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception, both of them coming in the fourth quarter when the Packers were trying to rally from a 13-0 deficit against the defending AFC champs.