Chimezie Metu hits 3 at buzzer, Kings beat Mavs 95-94 MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press Dec. 30, 2021 Updated: Dec. 30, 2021 1:14 a.m.
1 of9 Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) drives between Sacramento Kings guas De'Aaron Fox (5) and Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. José Luis Villegas/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) blocks the shot of Dallas Mavericks center Moses Brown (9) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. José Luis Villegas/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Dallas Mavericks center Moses Brown (9) blocks the shot of Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. José Luis Villegas/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Dallas Mavericks guard Isaiah Thomas (2) passes the ball to a teammate during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. José Luis Villegas/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Dallas Mavericks guard Isaiah Thomas, right, is embraced by Sacramento Kings assistant coach Doug Christie before an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Thomas signed a 10-day contract with he Mavericks. José Luis Villegas/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 El centro de los Mavericks de Dallas Kristaps Porzingis lanza por encima del delantero de los Trail Blazers de Portland Nassir Little durante la primera mitad de su partido de la NBA en Portland, Oregon, el lunes 27 de diciembre de 2021. (AP Foto/Amanda Loman) Amanda Loman/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Chimezie Met made a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Sacramento Kings a 95-94 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in the opener of a two-game set between the teams.
Dallas led 94-92 with 33.2 seconds remaining after Jalen Brunson’s short jumper and two free throws from Kristaps Porzingis. After Harrison Barnes missed a layup for Sacramento, and the Mavericks were called for a 24-second violation, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox drove down the lane and passed to Metu in the right corner. The crowd at Golden 1 Center erupted after Metu’s shot dropped through the net.
