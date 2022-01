Cin_FG McPherson 38, 12:03. Drive: 6 plays, 22 yards, 2:50. Key Plays: Bates 0 interception return to Tennessee 42; Burrow 21 pass to Mixon; Burrow 8 pass to Higgins on 3rd-and-14. Cincinnati 3, Tennessee 0.

Cin_FG McPherson 45, 2:11. Drive: 6 plays, 61 yards, 3:41. Key Plays: Burrow 57 pass to Chase; Burrow 7 pass to Higgins on 3rd-and-14. Cincinnati 6, Tennessee 0.

Second Quarter

Ten_Henry 3 run (run failed), 6:07. Drive: 9 plays, 85 yards, 5:10. Key Plays: Tannehill 41 pass to A.Brown; Tannehill 3 pass to Hilliard on 3rd-and-3; Tannehill 13 pass to Ju.Jones. Cincinnati 6, Tennessee 6.

Cin_FG McPherson 54, 1:35. Drive: 12 plays, 39 yards, 4:32. Key Plays: Burrow 6 pass to Uzomah on 3rd-and-3; Burrow 15 pass to Higgins; Burrow 22 pass to Higgins. Cincinnati 9, Tennessee 6.

Third Quarter

Cin_Mixon 16 run (McPherson kick), 9:34. Drive: 10 plays, 65 yards, 5:26. Key Plays: C.Evans kick return to Cincinnati 35; Burrow 12 pass to Higgins on 3rd-and-1; Mixon 10 run; Burrow 11 pass to Uzomah; Burrow 7 run on 3rd-and-5. Cincinnati 16, Tennessee 6.

Ten_FG Bullock 34, 1:36. Drive: 7 plays, 56 yards, 3:24. Key Plays: Tannehill 40 pass to A.Brown; Tannehill 5 pass to Hilliard on 3rd-and-9. Cincinnati 16, Tennessee 9.

Ten_A.Brown 33 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), :15. Drive: 2 plays, 27 yards, 1:04. Key Play: Hooker 15 interception return to Cincinnati 27. Cincinnati 16, Tennessee 16.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_FG McPherson 52, :00. Drive: 4 plays, 19 yards, 00:20. Key Plays: L.Wilson 0 interception return to Cincinnati 47; Burrow 19 pass to Chase. Cincinnati 19, Tennessee 16.

A_69,242.

___

Cin Ten FIRST DOWNS 17 16 Rushing 4 7 Passing 13 9 Penalty 0 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 7-15 1-8 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 345 353 Total Plays 64 52 Avg Gain 5.4 6.8 NET YARDS RUSHING 65 140 Rushes 18 27 Avg per rush 3.611 5.185 NET YARDS PASSING 280 213 Sacked-Yds lost 9-68 1-7 Gross-Yds passing 348 220 Completed-Att. 28-37 15-24 Had Intercepted 1 3 Yards-Pass Play 6.087 8.52 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-5-4 4-1-1 PUNTS-Avg. 5-40.6 4-41.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 101 46 Punt Returns 0-0 3-5 Kickoff Returns 3-82 1-26 Interceptions 3-19 1-15 PENALTIES-Yds 6-46 2-15 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 33:25 26:35

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 14-54, Burrow 2-5, C.Evans 1-4, Chase 1-2. Tennessee, Foreman 4-66, Henry 20-62, Tannehill 3-12.

PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 28-37-1-348. Tennessee, Tannehill 15-24-3-220.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Higgins 7-96, Uzomah 7-71, Mixon 6-51, Chase 5-109, Boyd 2-17, Perine 1-4. Tennessee, Ju.Jones 6-62, A.Brown 5-142, Hilliard 3-13, Rogers 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS_Cincinnati, None. Tennessee, Rogers 3-5.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Cincinnati, C.Evans 3-82. Tennessee, Hilliard 1-26.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Cincinnati, L.Wilson 6-2-0, Bell 5-1-1, Reader 5-1-0, Bates 4-0-0, Pratt 4-0-0, Awuzie 3-2-0, B.Hill 3-0-0, Apple 2-1-0, Hubbard 2-1-0, Hilton 1-1-0, Flowers 1-0-0, Kerr 1-0-0, Perine 1-0-0, C.Sample 1-0-0, Bailey 0-2-0, Hendrickson 0-1-0. Tennessee, Cunningham 8-2-0, Simmons 7-1-3, Long 6-2-1, Hooker 4-3-0, Landry 4-2-1.5, Fulton 4-2-0, Cruikshank 3-1-0, Byard 3-0-0, Dupree 2-0-1, Autry 1-2-1.5, J.Brown 1-1-0, Jenkins 1-1-0, Firkser 1-0-0, Jackson 1-0-0, Ju.Jones 1-0-0, Skrine 1-0-0, Tannehill 1-0-0, N.Jones 0-2-.5, Peko 0-2-.5, Molden 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Cincinnati, Hilton 1-19, Bates 1-0, L.Wilson 1-0. Tennessee, Hooker 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Kent Payne, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Anthony Jefferies, SJ Don Willard, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Mike Wimmer.