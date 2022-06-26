Cincinnati-San Francisco Runs

Reds third. Nick Senzel singles to third base. Aramis Garcia out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Brandon Belt to Wilmer Flores. Nick Senzel to second. Max Schrock strikes out swinging. Brandon Drury triples to deep right center field. Nick Senzel scores. Tommy Pham singles to center field. Brandon Drury scores. Joey Votto doubles to right field. Tommy Pham scores. Donovan Solano walks. Matt Reynolds doubles to deep center field. Donovan Solano to third. Joey Votto scores. Albert Almora Jr. singles to shallow left field. Matt Reynolds scores. Donovan Solano scores. Nick Senzel singles to shallow right field. Albert Almora Jr. to third. Aramis Garcia singles to shallow right field. Nick Senzel to third. Albert Almora Jr. scores.

7 runs, 8 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 7, Giants 0.

Giants fourth. Mike Yastrzemski homers to center field. Wilmer Flores flies out to deep center field to Nick Senzel. Joc Pederson flies out to shallow left field to Tommy Pham. Evan Longoria flies out to center field to Albert Almora Jr..

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 7, Giants 1.

Reds fifth. Joey Votto grounds out to second base, Wilmer Flores to Brandon Belt. Donovan Solano singles to shallow center field. Matt Reynolds walks. Donovan Solano to second. Albert Almora Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Curt Casali to Brandon Belt. Matt Reynolds to second. Donovan Solano to third. Nick Senzel singles to first base, advances to 2nd. Matt Reynolds scores. Donovan Solano scores. Throwing error by Brandon Belt. Aramis Garcia singles to deep left field. Nick Senzel scores. Max Schrock pops out to shortstop to Wilmer Flores.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Reds 10, Giants 1.

Giants seventh. Wilmer Flores flies out to right center field to Albert Almora Jr.. Donovan Walton pinch-hitting for Joc Pederson. Donovan Walton singles to center field. Evan Longoria walks. Donovan Walton to second. Yermin Mercedes pops out to shallow center field to Donovan Solano. Darin Ruf singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Evan Longoria to third. Donovan Walton scores. Throwing error by Tommy Pham. Thairo Estrada singles to shallow infield. Darin Ruf to third. Evan Longoria scores. Curt Casali grounds out to shortstop, Matt Reynolds to Joey Votto.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Reds 10, Giants 3.