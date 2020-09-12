Cincinnati-St. Louis Runs

Recommended Video:

Reds first. Shogo Akiyama grounds out to shallow infield, Kolten Wong to Paul Goldschmidt. Nick Castellanos singles to center field. Joey Votto homers. Nick Castellanos scores. Eugenio Suarez singles to deep left field. Brian Goodwin grounds out to second base. Eugenio Suarez out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 2, Cardinals 0.

Cardinals second. Brad Miller walks. Paul DeJong doubles to left field. Brad Miller to third. Yadier Molina grounds out to shallow infield, Eugenio Suarez to Joey Votto. Matt Carpenter grounds out to first base, Joey Votto to Luis Castillo. Paul DeJong to third. Brad Miller scores. Tyler O'Neill strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 2, Cardinals 1.

Reds third. Curt Casali grounds out to shallow infield, Adam Wainwright to Paul Goldschmidt. Shogo Akiyama singles to left field. Nick Castellanos lines out to shortstop to Paul DeJong. Joey Votto walks. Shogo Akiyama to second. Eugenio Suarez doubles to left field. Joey Votto to third. Shogo Akiyama scores. Brian Goodwin strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 3, Cardinals 1.