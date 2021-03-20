Cizikas scores 2 to help Islanders beat Flyers 6-1 March 20, 2021 Updated: March 20, 2021 9:39 p.m.
1 of12 New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) reacts after scoring a goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) loses the puck to Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) shoots the puck past New York Islanders defenseman Andy Greene during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) is congratulated for his goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers (5) hits New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal, and is called for cross-checking during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Justin Braun knocks the puck to the ice in front of New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Philadelphia Flyers left wing Michael Raffl (12) slides across the ice after colliding with New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) keeps the puck away from Philadelphia Flyers right wing Jakub Voracek during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Cizikas scored twice in New York's four-goal first period and the Islanders beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 Saturday night.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Jordan Eberle, Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey also scored to help the Islanders end a two-game skid that followed a nine-game winning streak. Oliver Wahlstrom and Thomas Hickey each had two assists and Ilya Sorokin stopped 23 shots for his seventh straight win.