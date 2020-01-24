Clay scores 18 as Tennessee Tech beats Morehead State, 71-59

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jr. Clay registered 18 points and dished off five assists as Tennessee Tech defeated Morehead State 71-59 on Thursday night.

Tujautae Williams had 12 points for Tennessee Tech (5-15, 2-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Keishawn Davidson added 12 points and six assists. Darius Allen had seven rebounds.

Tyzhaun Claude scored a season-high 20 points for the Eagles (9-11, 3-4). Jordan Walker added 11 points. Djimon Henson had 11 points.

The Golden Eagles evened the season series against the Eagles with the win. Morehead State defeated Tennessee Tech 83-72 on Jan. 4. Tennessee Tech matches up against Eastern Kentucky at home on Saturday. Morehead State plays Jacksonville State on the road on Saturday.

