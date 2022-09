NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Zachary Clement threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth as Northwestern State scored 28 straight points to earn a 35-27 win over Lamar on Saturday in a game that featured two teams in search of their first win.

Nick Yockey threw eight yards to Jalen Dummett and Chris Esqueda kicked a 33-yard field goal to give Lamar a 10-0 win after one quarter.