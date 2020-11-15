Cleveland 10, Houston 7
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|7
|—
|7
|Cleveland
|3
|0
|0
|7
|—
|10
Cle_FG Parkey 41, 8:27. Drive: 12 plays, 52 yards, 6:33. Key Play: Hunt 17 run.
Cle_Chubb 9 run (Parkey kick), 13:32. Drive: 9 plays, 64 yards, 5:01. Key Plays: Mayfield 21 pass to Higgins on 3rd-and-18; Mayfield 10 pass to Peoples-Jones; Hargreaves 14-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-8; Chubb 11 run; Chubb 11 run.
Hou_Brown 16 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 4:59. Drive: 7 plays, 90 yards, 2:52. Key Plays: Watson 15 pass to Fells; Watson 29 pass to Cobb on 3rd-and-6; Watson 10 pass to Cobb.
A_10,613.
___
|Hou
|Cle
|FIRST DOWNS
|16
|20
|Rushing
|8
|13
|Passing
|7
|5
|Penalty
|1
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|7-14
|6-12
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|243
|356
|Total Plays
|54
|62
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.7
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|90
|231
|Rushes
|22
|41
|Avg per rush
|4.1
|5.6
|NET YARDS PASSING
|153
|125
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-10
|1-7
|Gross-Yds passing
|163
|132
|Completed-Att.
|20-30
|12-20
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.8
|6.0
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|2-1-1
|3-1-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-48.5
|4-43.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|61
|12
|Punt Returns
|2-22
|2-11
|Kickoff Returns
|2-39
|1-1
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-49
|6-63
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|26:40
|33:20
___
RUSHING_Houston, D.Johnson 14-54, Watson 8-36. Cleveland, Chubb 19-126, Hunt 19-104, Mayfield 3-1.
PASSING_Houston, Watson 20-30-0-163. Cleveland, Mayfield 12-20-0-132.
RECEIVING_Houston, Cooks 6-39, Fuller 5-38, Cobb 3-41, Brown 2-21, Fells 1-15, Stills 1-6, Akins 1-5, Prosise 1-(minus 2). Cleveland, Higgins 3-48, Landry 3-29, Hunt 3-28, Peoples-Jones 2-16, Hooper 1-11.
PUNT RETURNS_Houston, Fuller 1-13, Carter 1-9. Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 2-11.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Houston, Prosise 2-39. Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 1-1.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Houston, Cunningham 8-5-0, Adams 5-2-0, Hargreaves 4-2-0, Watt 3-2-0, Murray 3-1-0, Roby 3-0-0, Mercilus 2-2-0, Ju.Reid 2-2-0, Dunn 2-1-0, Thomas 1-1-0, Watkins 1-1-0, Liuget 1-0-1, Blacklock 1-0-0, N.Hall 1-0-0, L.Johnson 1-0-0, Greenard 0-3-0. Cleveland, Harrison 6-0-0, Goodson 5-2-0, Ward 5-0-0, Garrett 4-2-.5, Richardson 2-4-1, K.Johnson 2-1-0, Mitchell 2-1-0, Sendejo 2-1-0, Smith 2-1-0, Wilson 2-0-0, Ogunjobi 1-1-.5, Redwine 1-0-0, Takitaki 1-0-0, Gustin 0-1-0, V.Taylor 0-1-0, Vernon 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Houston, None. Cleveland, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 46.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Ronald Torbert, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Jim Mello, FJ James Coleman, SJ Jonah Monroe, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Saleem Choudhry.