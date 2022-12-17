Cleveland 100, Dallas 99

Bullock 3-6 0-0 8, Finney-Smith 4-8 0-0 11, Wood 9-18 3-4 26, Hardaway Jr. 5-14 2-4 13, Walker 12-25 4-6 32, McGee 2-2 0-0 4, Pinson 0-4 0-0 0, Hardy 0-5 2-2 2, Ntilikina 1-6 1-3 3. Totals 36-88 12-19 99.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling