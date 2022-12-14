Cleveland 105, Dallas 90

E.Mobley 5-9 4-4 14, Stevens 8-15 1-2 18, Allen 6-7 2-2 14, Garland 4-11 3-3 12, Mitchell 13-20 2-2 34, I.Mobley 0-0 0-0 0, Love 0-4 0-0 0, Okoro 1-2 0-0 2, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0, LeVert 4-10 3-6 11, Neto 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-78 15-19 105.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling