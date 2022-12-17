Cle_FG York 47, 14:10. Drive: 14 plays, 64 yards, 7:42. Key Plays: Watson 14 pass to Peoples-Jones; Watson 6 run on 3rd-and-3; Watson 10 pass to Cooper; Watson 4 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-2; Watson 8 pass to Peoples-Jones on 3rd-and-15. Cleveland 3, Baltimore 0.

Bal_FG Tucker 53, 5:31. Drive: 9 plays, 27 yards, 4:26. Key Plays: Dobbins 3 run on 3rd-and-3; Edwards 10 run. Baltimore 3, Cleveland 3.

Cle_FG York 23, 1:52. Drive: 12 plays, 71 yards, 3:39. Key Plays: Chubb 18 run on 3rd-and-1; Watson 10 pass to Baldwin; Watson 15 pass to Baldwin; Watson 13 pass to Njoku. Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3.

Third Quarter

Cle_Peoples-Jones 3 pass from Watson (York kick), 2:10. Drive: 12 plays, 91 yards, 6:08. Key Plays: Ward 0 interception return to Cleveland 9; Chubb 11 run; Watson 16 pass to Cooper; Watson 28 pass to Cooper; Chubb 2 run on 4th-and-1. Cleveland 13, Baltimore 3.

A_67,431.

___

Bal Cle FIRST DOWNS 17 19 Rushing 10 8 Passing 6 10 Penalty 1 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 5-12 5-15 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-3 2-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 324 283 Total Plays 61 64 Avg Gain 5.3 4.4 NET YARDS RUSHING 198 143 Rushes 28 33 Avg per rush 7.071 4.333 NET YARDS PASSING 126 140 Sacked-Yds lost 3-12 3-21 Gross-Yds passing 138 161 Completed-Att. 17-30 18-28 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 3.818 4.516 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 2-2-1 4-4-2 PUNTS-Avg. 1-41.0 3-51.667 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 1-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 48 21 Punt Returns 1-7 0-0 Kickoff Returns 2-41 1-21 Interceptions 0-0 1-0 PENALTIES-Yds 3-25 3-32 FUMBLES-Lost 4-1 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 26:52 33:08

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Dobbins 13-125, Edwards 7-55, Huntley 6-15, Hill 1-3, Ricard 1-0. Cleveland, Chubb 21-99, Hunt 4-24, Watson 6-22, Brissett 1-3, Woods 1-(minus 5).

PASSING_Baltimore, Huntley 17-30-1-138. Cleveland, Watson 18-28-0-161.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Robinson 6-29, Andrews 3-31, Duvernay 2-29, Likely 2-18, Oliver 2-13, Hill 1-15, Dobbins 1-3. Cleveland, Cooper 4-58, Peoples-Jones 4-31, Njoku 3-28, Baldwin 2-25, Bryant 2-7, Felton 1-5, Woods 1-4, Hunt 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 1-7. Cleveland, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 2-41. Cleveland, Ford 1-21.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, Smith 6-5-0, Hamilton 6-1-1, Humphrey 6-0-0, M.Williams 4-2-0, Harrison 4-0-0, Queen 3-3-.5, Peters 3-0-0, Clark 2-2-0, Houston 2-0-0, B.Washington 1-3-0, Campbell 1-2-0, Urban 1-1-1, Bowser 1-1-0, D.Jackson 1-0-0, Jones 1-0-0, Madubuike 1-0-0, Robinson 1-0-0, Oweh 0-2-.5. Cleveland, Delpit 8-1-0, J.Johnson 8-1-0, Fields 4-2-0, Harrison 3-2-0, Kunaszyk 2-2-0, Garrett 2-1-1.5, Jones 2-1-1, Newsome 2-1-0, Ward 2-1-0, Winovich 2-0-0, Winfrey 1-1-.5, Elliott 1-1-0, Emerson 1-1-0, Wright 1-0-0, Bryan 0-1-0, Carter 0-1-0, Clowney 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, None. Cleveland, Ward 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Baltimore, Tucker 50, Tucker 48. Cleveland, York 46, York 38.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Allen, Ump Duane Heydt, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Artenzia Young-Seigler.