Cleveland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 9 6 Totals 34 2 7 2
Lindor ss 4 1 0 0 Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0
Mercado cf 5 0 1 0 Fletcher 3b 4 0 2 0
Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0
Puig rf 3 0 1 1 Upton lf 4 0 0 0
Luplow lf 2 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 4 1 1 1
Allen ph-lf 2 1 2 0 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0
Reyes dh 3 1 0 0 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0
Kipnis 2b 4 1 2 2 Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0
R.Pérez c 3 1 2 0 Bemboom c 2 0 1 0
Chang 3b 3 1 1 3 Walsh ph 1 1 1 1
Smith c 0 0 0 0
Cleveland 120 003 000 6
Los Angeles 010 000 010 2

E_Pujols (5). DP_Cleveland 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Cleveland 6, Los Angeles 6. HR_Kipnis (17), Chang (1), Pujols (22), Walsh (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber W,14-7 7 5 1 1 0 8
Carrasco 1 2 1 1 0 2
Clippard 1 0 0 0 1 1
Los Angeles
Sandoval L,0-3 3 1-3 5 3 3 2 4
Bard 2 2 1 1 1 1
Mejía 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Anderson 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Jewell 3 1 0 0 1 4

Bard pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

WP_Carrasco.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Bill Welke; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:11. A_35,753 (45,050).