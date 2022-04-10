Cleveland-Kansas City Runs

Guardians first. Myles Straw walks. Steven Kwan singles to center field. Myles Straw to second. Jose Ramirez singles to deep left center field. Steven Kwan to second. Myles Straw scores. Franmil Reyes pops out to first base to Hunter Dozier. Amed Rosario lines out to right center field to Michael A. Taylor. Owen Miller singles to left center field. Jose Ramirez to third. Steven Kwan scores. Ernie Clement walks. Owen Miller to second. Oscar Mercado homers to left field. Ernie Clement scores. Owen Miller scores. Jose Ramirez scores. Bryan Lavastida flies out to right field to Whit Merrifield.
6 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 6, Royals 0.