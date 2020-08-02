Cleveland-Minnesota Runs

Twins third. Miguel Sano homers to center field. Marwin Gonzalez singles to left field. Byron Buxton lines out to center field to Bradley Zimmer. Max Kepler grounds out to first base. Marwin Gonzalez out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 1, Indians 0.

Twins fourth. Jorge Polanco grounds out to second base, Cesar Hernandez to Carlos Santana. Nelson Cruz strikes out swinging. Eddie Rosario homers to left field. Mitch Garver hit by pitch. Luis Arraez lines out to deep left center field to Bradley Zimmer.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 2, Indians 0.

Twins fifth. Miguel Sano homers to left field. Marwin Gonzalez singles to shallow left field. Byron Buxton reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Marwin Gonzalez out at second. Max Kepler strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 3, Indians 0.