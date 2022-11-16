Cleveland St. 58, Canisius 57, OT

Johnson 5-10 0-0 10, T.Williams 5-12 1-2 11, Hill 0-3 2-2 2, Parker 6-8 0-0 12, Enaruna 7-14 1-1 15, Lowder 0-2 0-1 0, Price 3-3 0-0 6, Pryor 1-1 0-0 2, Woodrich 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 4-6 58.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling