Rangers third. Bubba Thompson flies out to deep right field to Oscar Gonzalez. Marcus Semien homers to center field. Corey Seager flies out to deep center field to Myles Straw. Nathaniel Lowe grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Josh Naylor.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 1, Guardians 0.

Guardians fifth. Oscar Gonzalez homers to center field. Andres Gimenez doubles to deep center field. Will Brennan strikes out swinging. Austin Hedges pops out to shallow center field to Corey Seager. Myles Straw lines out to right field to Bubba Thompson.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 1, Rangers 1.

Guardians seventh. Oscar Gonzalez strikes out on a foul tip. Andres Gimenez homers to right field. Will Brennan grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe. Austin Hedges grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 2, Rangers 1.

Guardians eighth. Myles Straw walks. Steven Kwan out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Brock Burke to Nathaniel Lowe. Myles Straw to second. Amed Rosario doubles to deep right center field. Myles Straw scores. Jose Ramirez is intentionally walked. Josh Naylor strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 3, Rangers 1.

Guardians ninth. Oscar Gonzalez homers to center field. Andres Gimenez grounds out to second base, Josh Jung to Nathaniel Lowe. Will Brennan flies out to deep center field to Leody Taveras. Austin Hedges flies out to right field to Bubba Thompson.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 4, Rangers 1.

Rangers ninth. Leody Taveras grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Josh Naylor. Sam Huff homers to center field. Josh Smith grounds out to shallow right field, Andres Gimenez to Josh Naylor. Kole Calhoun pinch-hitting for Bubba Thompson. Kole Calhoun grounds out to shortstop, Jose Ramirez to Josh Naylor.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 4, Rangers 2.