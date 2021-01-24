Clippers beat Thunder 108-101, tie for NBA's best record BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 24, 2021 Updated: Jan. 24, 2021 7:06 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat Oklahoma City 108-101 on Sunday for their seventh consecutive victory and second straight over the Thunder.
Serge Ibaka added 17 points. At 13-4, the Clippers are tied with the Lakers for the best record in the NBA. Leonard's total was one off his season high to go with nine rebounds and eight assists. He had 31 points in LA's 14-point win over the Thunder on Friday night.