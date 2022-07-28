Cloud, Atkins lead Mystics past Wings 87-77

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins scored 14 points apiece and the Washington Mystics breezed to an 87-77 victory over the Dallas Wings on Thursday night.

Cloud had seven assists and Atkins handed out six for Washington (18-11). The other three starters — Alysha Clark, Myisha Hines-Allen and Shakira Austin — all scored 13. The Mystics have won three straight and five of six.