Cobb runs for 3 TDs, Marist gets past Butler 37-27

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Hunter Cobb ran for three touchdowns and 146 yards as Marist took control late to get past Butler 37-27 on Saturday to garner its first back-to-back victories of the year.

Marist (3-5, 3-2 Pioneer League) beat Davidson 27-21 last week by unleashing Cobb, who ran for a career-high 178 yards and two scores. Cobb had just 47 total yards coming into that breakout game.

Cobb broke for a 48-yard touchdown run to give Marist a 17-14 lead with 8:25 remaining in the first half. Luke Paladino added a 28-yard field goal for a 20-14 halftime advantage.

Butler's Drew Bevelhimer booted field goals from 52 and 39 yards to tie the score late in the third.

Cobb capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a 9-yard scoring run, Paladino added a 46-yard field goal and Cobb rumbled in from the 21 late in the fourth to seal the win.

Butler (2-7, 1-4) was led by Nick Orlando, who threw for 183 yards and one score but was picked off twice, including a 37-yard pick-six by Ryan Webb.