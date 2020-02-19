Cobb's 23 points sends Wagner past Mount Saint Mary's

Recommended Video:

NEW YORK (AP) — Curtis Cobb III scored 23 points and Wagner snapped its seven-game losing streak, topping Mount St. Mary's 67-61 on Tuesday night.

Tyrone Nesby IV scored 20 points and Chase Freeman 11 for Wagner (6-19, 3-11 Northeast Conference).

The Seahawks led most of the way until a 17-4 Mount Saint Mary's run in the second half gave the Mountaineers a 48-47 lead on Vado Morse's 3-pointer with 11:11 left. Alex Morale's layup at the 4:13 mark broke a tie at 56 and Wagner led for the remainder.

Malik Jefferson had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers (10-17, 6-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Morse added 12 points and Nana Opoku 10.

The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers this season. Wagner defeated Mount St. Mary's 66-47 on Jan. 2. Wagner faces Central Connecticut at home on Friday. Mount St. Mary's plays Robert Morris on the road on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com