Cochran-Siegle skis to US Olympic medal 50 years after Mom HOWARD FENDRICH, AP National Writer Feb. 8, 2022 Updated: Feb. 8, 2022 5:14 a.m.
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States makes a jump during the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States reacts after finishing the the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
From left, Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States, silver, Matthias Mayer of Austria, gold, and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway, bronze, celebrate during the medal ceremony for the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
FILE - Barbara Ann Cochran, center, of the United States, winner of the Winter Olympic women's slalom gold medal, stands with Florence Steurer (15), the bronze medalist, and Daniele Debernard (6) the silver medalist both from France, in Sapporo, Japan on Feb. 11, 1972. Fifty years after his mom, Barbara Ann, won the gold in slalom, Ryan Cochran-Siegle is contending for a medal in the men's downhill that will open the Alpine skiing program of the Beijing Games on Sunday.
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States makes a turn during the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
FILE - Barbara Ann Cochran of the United States skis to win the gold medal in the Winter Olympic women's slalom event, on Feb. 11, 1972, Sapporo, Japan. Fifty years after his mom, Barbara Ann, won the gold in slalom, Ryan Cochran-Siegle is contending for a medal in the men's downhill that will open the Alpine skiing program of the Beijing Games on Sunday.
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States holds his silver during the medal ceremony for the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States competes in the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States holds his silver during the medal ceremony for the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
14 of14
BEIJING (AP) — As Ryan Cochran-Siegle set off at around noon Tuesday for a super-G run that would earn a silver at the Beijing Games — the first Olympic Alpine medal for a U.S. man since 2014 — it was around 11 p.m. Monday night back home in Starksboro, Vermont (pop. 1,756).
So his mother, Barbara Ann Cochran, grabbed a laptop and settled into bed in her pajamas to keep tabs on how the boy she put on skis at age 2 would fare.
