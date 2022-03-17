Cole Beasley, Julio Jones cut as Allen Robinson joins Rams TERESA M. WALKER, AP Pro Football Writer March 17, 2022 Updated: March 17, 2022 7:11 p.m.
Cole Beasley and Julio Jones are looking for new teams. Allen Robinson joined the reigning Super Bowl champs with a three-year deal, and DJ Chark chose filling a need in Detroit for a season over a longer deal elsewhere.
Baker Mayfield wants to be traded out of Cleveland, not happy the Browns wanted to try and replace him with Deshaun Watson on the second day of NFL free agency.
