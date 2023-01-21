Colgate 62, American 61

O'Neil 3-5 0-0 9, Rogers 3-6 0-0 6, Ball 0-3 0-0 0, Sprouse 2-5 0-0 5, Stephens 3-10 0-0 6, Smalls 4-5 4-6 15, Ballisager Webb 4-5 1-1 9, Knotek 2-3 0-0 5, Nelson 1-2 3-5 6. Totals 22-44 8-12 61.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling