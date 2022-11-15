Colgate 80, Syracuse 68

Moffatt 5-7 1-2 15, Records 2-5 2-2 6, Woodward 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 9-13 2-3 27, Smith 3-9 0-0 8, Lynch-Daniels 4-9 0-0 12, Thomson 3-6 0-0 6, Baker 2-6 0-0 6, Louis-Jacques 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 5-7 80.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling