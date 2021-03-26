Skip to main content
Sports

College Football Schedule

Bucknell at Lehigh (0-1), ppd.

Delaware (2-0) at Rhode Island (2-0), Noon

Fordham at Holy Cross (1-0), 1 p.m.

New Hampshire (0-1) at Villanova (1-1), ppd.

Lafayette (1-0) at Fordham, ppd.

Charleston Southern (0-1) at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Stony Brook (0-3) at Albany (NY) (1-2), 1 p.m.

Delaware St. (1-1) at Howard (0-1), ppd.

Holy Cross (1-0) at Colgate (0-1), ppd.

Lafayette (1-0) at Bucknell, 4 p.m.

SOUTH

San Diego (2-0) at Presbyterian (1-2), 11 a.m.

Incarnate Word (3-0) at Nicholls (3-1), Noon

Mercer (2-5) at Chattanooga (3-1), Noon

Morehead St. (1-2) at Davidson (2-1), Noon

W. Carolina (1-7) at ETSU (2-1), 1 p.m.

Samford (2-3) at The Citadel (0-8), 1 p.m.

James Madison (3-0) at William & Mary (1-1), 1 p.m.

VMI (4-0) at Wofford (1-2), 1 p.m.

Kennesaw St. (3-0) at Gardner-Webb (2-0), ppd.

Elon (1-4) at Richmond (2-0), 4 p.m.

MIDWEST

North Dakota (4-1) at Youngstown St. (1-4), ppd.

N. Iowa (2-3) at W. Illinois (0-4), Noon

N. Dakota St. (5-1) at South Dakota (1-3), 2 p.m.

Butler (0-2) at Valparaiso (1-1), 2 p.m.

S. Illinois (4-2) at Missouri St. (3-4), 3 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Northwestern St. (0-3) at Lamar (1-3), 4 p.m.

Northeastern State University at Tarleton St. (4-2), 7 p.m.

Alabama St. (1-1) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-0), 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

N. Arizona (1-1) at Weber St. (2-0), 3 p.m.

S. Utah (1-2) at Idaho (1-1), 3 p.m.

Idaho St. (1-2) at UC Davis (2-1), 4 p.m.

Cal Poly (0-2) at E. Washington (2-1), 4:05 p.m.

___

Sunday, March 28 EAST

Duquesne (3-0) at Bryant (2-1), Noon

Sacred Heart (2-1) at Wagner (0-2), 1 p.m.

SOUTH

E. Illinois (1-3) at Murray St. (4-0), 3 p.m.

Austin Peay (2-5) at Jacksonville St. (7-1), 3 p.m.

UT Martin (2-2) at Tennessee St. (1-3), 3 p.m.

Prairie View (2-0) at Jackson St. (3-1), ppd.

MIDWEST

Tennessee Tech (1-3) at SE Missouri (1-4), 3 p.m.

___