BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Yuri Collins hit a go-ahead layup and two free throws in the final 34 seconds of overtime to lift Saint Louis to an 86-82 victory over Boise State on Tuesday night.

Gibson Jimerson had 21 points to lead the Billikens (7-1), who won their fourth straight game. Collins added 15 points. Fred Thatch Jr. added 12 points, while Jordan Nesbitt snagged eight rebounds.