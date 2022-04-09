Skip to main content
Sports

Colorado 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Los Angeles Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 32 3 8 3
Betts rf 4 0 1 1 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 Bryant lf 4 1 1 0
T.Turner ss 4 0 1 0 Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 0
Muncy 2b 4 0 0 0 Cron dh 4 1 1 0
J.Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 McMahon 3b 4 0 2 1
Ríos dh 4 0 1 0 Joe 1b 4 1 2 2
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 Hilliard cf 4 0 1 0
Lux lf 3 1 1 0 Iglesias ss 2 0 0 0
Barnes c 3 1 2 1 Nuñez c 1 0 0 0
Díaz ph-c 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 001 000 010 2
Colorado 100 001 01x 3

LOB_Los Angeles 5, Colorado 7. 2B_McMahon (2). HR_Barnes (1), Joe (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Gonsolin 3 5 1 1 1 3
Anderson 4 2 1 1 0 4
Treinen L,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 3
Colorado
Márquez 7 3 1 1 0 5
Colomé BS,0-1 2-3 4 1 1 0 1
Estévez W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bard S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Anderson (Iglesias). WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:48. A_48,087 (50,445).

