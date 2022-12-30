Colorado 73, Stanford 70

da Silva 3-8 0-0 7, Lovering 5-6 0-1 10, Clifford 1-5 2-4 4, Hadley 1-2 1-2 3, Simpson 11-23 8-9 31. Totals 27-55 13-18 73.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling