Colorado Avalanche Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MAY 8, 2021 Colorado Avalanche POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 29 Nathan MacKinnon 47 20 45 65 22 37 8 0 2 204 .098 F 96 Mikko Rantanen 48 30 30 60 26 30 9 0 7 168 .179 F 92 Gabriel Landeskog 50 19 30 49 11 34 9 0 8 144 .132 D 8 Cale Makar 40 7 34 41 11 10 3 0 3 97 .072 F 95 Andre Burakovsky 49 17 21 38 1 10 4 0 3 88 .193 D 49 Samuel Girard 46 5 26 31 15 16 0 0 0 75 .067 F 91 Nazem Kadri 52 11 19 30 -8 34 3 0 3 160 .069 F 72 Joonas Donskoi 47 15 14 29 15 8 4 0 2 73 .205 D 7 Devon Toews 49 7 19 26 22 14 2 0 1 112 .063 F 20 Brandon Saad 44 15 9 24 1 12 2 0 1 68 .221 F 13 Valeri Nichushkin 51 10 10 20 8 4 0 1 4 93 .108 D 27 Ryan Graves 50 2 13 15 15 36 0 0 0 96 .021 F 17 Tyson Jost 50 5 10 15 10 24 0 0 0 83 .060 F 37 J.T. Compher 44 6 7 13 4 19 1 0 1 41 .146 D 26 Jacob MacDonald 31 1 8 9 16 8 0 0 0 46 .022 F 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare 49 7 1 8 4 21 0 0 0 57 .123 F 25 Logan O'Connor 22 3 2 5 6 6 0 0 0 37 .081 D 22 Conor Timmins 27 0 4 4 1 6 0 0 0 27 .000 F 11 Matt Calvert 18 0 3 3 -2 6 0 0 0 26 .000 F 38 Liam O'Brien 12 0 3 3 1 40 0 0 0 6 .000 D 2 Dan Renouf 18 0 3 3 -1 16 0 0 0 12 .000 D 4 Bowen Byram 19 0 2 2 1 23 0 0 0 21 .000 D 24 Patrik Nemeth 9 1 1 2 2 4 0 0 0 5 .200 F 44 Kiefer Sherwood 13 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 17 .000 F 34 Carl Soderberg 10 0 2 2 0 4 0 0 0 20 .000 D 88 Kyle Burroughs 5 0 1 1 1 5 0 0 0 3 .000 D 6 Erik Johnson 4 0 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 18 Alexander Newhook 2 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 28 Ian Cole 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 15 Sheldon Dries 3 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 1 .000 D 9 Dennis Gilbert 3 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 .000 F 61 Martin Kaut 5 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 2 .000 F 12 Jayson Megna 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000 D 67 Keaton Middleton 3 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 2 .000 D 2 Greg Pateryn 8 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 9 .000 TEAM TOTALS 52 181 323 504 184 464 45 1 35 1806 .100 OPPONENT TOTALS 52 128 214 342 -198 552 30 3 16 1328 .096 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Philipp Grubauer 38 2246 2.03 28 9 1 6 76 938 0.919 0 2 0 35 Jonas Johansson 6 317 2.27 3 1 1 1 12 133 0.91 0 0 0 40 Devan Dubnyk 5 294 3.25 3 2 0 0 16 140 0.886 0 0 0 32 Hunter Miska 5 259 4.15 1 1 2 0 18 111 0.838 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 52 3138 2.35 35 13 4 7 122 1322 .904 181 323 464 OPPONENT TOTALS 52 3138 3.31 17 31 4 2 172 1797 .900 128 214 552