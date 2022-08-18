Colts-Lions practices feature 3 Super Bowl starting QBs MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer Aug. 18, 2022 Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 7:07 p.m.
1 of9 Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) fumbles a pitch from quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at NFL football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) along with backup quarterbacks Tim Boyle, left and David Blough, right take a snap during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at NFL football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles (9) warms up on the field prior to a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Joshua Bessex/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Buffalo Bills defensive end Boogie Basham (55) forces a fumble by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles (9), center, during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Joshua Bessex/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws during joint practice with the Detroit Lions during NFL football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich watches drills during a joint practice with the Detroit Lions at NFL football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Jared Goff grew up watching and admiring Matt Ryan from afar.
Eventually, the two quarterbacks started working out at the same offseason facility, developed a friendship and shared a Super Bowl legacy. When they were reunited this week during joint practices between the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions, Nick Foles was added to the club.
