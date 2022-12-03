Skip to main content
Sports

Columbia 56, New Hampshire 52

Daniels 3-12 6-8 12, Woodyard 1-8 0-0 3, K.Brown 3-8 4-7 11, Derry 1-8 0-0 3, Herasme 3-8 0-0 8, Johnson 2-10 0-1 4, Baker 4-6 1-1 11, Tutic 0-0 0-0 0, Sunderland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-60 11-17 52.

COLUMBIA (3-7)

Bedri 4-10 0-2 8, Odunowo 1-4 1-2 3, Thompson 5-10 1-2 13, A.Brown 4-8 1-3 9, De La Rosa 2-7 4-5 10, Noland 4-8 0-0 9, McLean 1-1 0-0 2, Stankard 0-1 0-0 0, Tavroff 0-1 2-2 2, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 9-16 56.

Halftime_New Hampshire 23-19. 3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 7-25 (Herasme 2-3, Baker 2-4, K.Brown 1-3, Derry 1-5, Woodyard 1-6, Daniels 0-1, Johnson 0-3), Columbia 5-13 (De La Rosa 2-4, Thompson 2-5, Noland 1-3, Bedri 0-1). Rebounds_New Hampshire 40 (Daniels 18), Columbia 34 (De La Rosa 9). Assists_New Hampshire 11 (K.Brown 4), Columbia 9 (De La Rosa 3). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 16, Columbia 16. A_549 (2,500).

More for you
Written By