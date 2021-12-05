Columbus snaps 4-game skid, rallies to beat San Jose 6-4 NICOLE KRAFT, Associated Press Dec. 5, 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Adam Boqvist scored twice, Andrew Peeke had two assists and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-4 come-from-behind win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night.
Sean Kuraly, Cole Sillinger, Jack Roslevic and Alexandre Texier scored and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 shots as Columbus won its fourth straight home game.