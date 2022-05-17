Column: Best to never win major label starting much earlier DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer May 17, 2022 Updated: May 17, 2022 7:18 p.m.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jerry Barber holds a distinct place in history at the PGA Championship. He was 45 when he won an 18-hole playoff at Olympia Fields to become the oldest first-time winner of a major.
Viktor Hovland already is being asked about winning his first major.