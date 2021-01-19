Column: Lower scores just an example of golf evolving DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Jan. 19, 2021 Updated: Jan. 19, 2021 1:35 p.m.
1 of6 Chris Kirk putts on the 13th green during the third round at the Sony Open golf tournament Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Honolulu. Marco Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Joaquin Niemann, of Chile, hits from the second tee during the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP) Jamm Aquino/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Harris English holds the champions trophy after the final round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP) Matthew Thayer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Kevin Na holds the Sony Open trophy after winning the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP) Jamm Aquino/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
HONOLULU (AP) — Chris Kirk shot 65 four days in a row and it wasn't enough to win on the PGA Tour.
Joaquin Niemann can appreciate the feeling. The dynamic 22-year-old from Chile played both tournaments in Hawaii and was a combined 45-under par. He lost in a playoff at Kapalua and finished one shot behind in the Sony Open.