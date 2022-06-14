Column: Players who take Saudi money shouldn't need PGA Tour DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer June 14, 2022
BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Two players huddled on the practice range late in the afternoon at The Country Club. Only a few words were audible from each sentence, still enough to have a good idea of the topic.
And it wasn't anything about the U.S. Open.