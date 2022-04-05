Competitive new group to lead the way for Shelton

Shelton boys’ lacrosse lost a slew of seniors to graduation. What coach Matt Read has in front of him is a talented sophomore and junior class, plus a group of freshmen, who will help the Gaels create depth going forward while still being able to compete.
“I had 11 kids graduate. I have a lot of athletes this year who came out after playing other sports -- soccer, rugby, football, basketball players,” Read said. “This group is competitive. It’s just about teaching them the game to the point where we can get wins.”