Connecticut 68, Chicago 63

A.Thomas 6-16 0-1 12, Bonner 4-16 6-6 15, J.Jones 5-8 1-2 12, Hiedeman 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 3-12 0-0 6, B.Jones 6-8 0-0 12, Carrington 1-4 0-0 2, Sims 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 28-75 9-11 68.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling