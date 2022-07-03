Connecticut 74, Washington 72

Clark 5-9 2-2 13, Hines-Allen 4-14 0-0 8, Austin 4-6 5-8 13, Atkins 7-13 2-2 18, Cloud 2-9 2-2 6, Hawkins 3-5 0-0 7, E.Williams 1-6 1-4 3, Machida 0-0 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 1-7 2-2 4. Totals 27-69 14-20 72.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
Recommended